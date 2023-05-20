GEHU students learn marketing mantras from German expert

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 May: Well-known German expert, Professor Schminke taught Graphic Era management students the tricks of effective use of the Internet and digital technology in marketing strategies.

Professor in the FULDA University of Applied Sciences, Germany, Dr Lutz H Schminke was the main resource person at an international workshop held in Graphic Era Hill University (GEHU), here. The four-day workshop was organised by the university’s School of Management (SOM).

Schminke, a distinguished International Marketing Professor of the German university, said that new business models have popped up across the globe because of digitalisation and these businesses have their own challenges. Today, Internet and digital technology is being increasingly used in marketing, he added, citing examples of a few successful international marketing strategies executed by using Internet and digital techniques.

Students of the Bhimtal campus of GEHU also participated in the four-day workshop. In these four days, they were also taught concepts like digital transformation of companies, their new business models, strategic vision and mission, core competencies, balanced scorecard, supply chain management and data analytics in an organisation’s CSR activities.

HOD, SOM, Dr Rupa Khanna, Professor Dr Ajay Saini, Associate Professor Dr Shikha Rana and students were present.