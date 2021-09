By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 6 Sep: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat reached here, today, under heavy security to attend a programme organised at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administrative Academy, here.

Gen Bipin Rawat will lecture on the reforms being done to improve the Army with the trainee IAS officers.

Tight security arrangements have been made for Gen Rawat’s visit.