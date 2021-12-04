Gen Rawat calls upon students to become job givers instead of job seekers

HNB Garhwal University holds Ninth Convocation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER SRINAGAR(GARHWAL)/ DEHRADUN, 1 Dec: Ninth convocation ceremony of HNB Garhwal University Srinagar was held today at at its Srinagar campus. A total of 3,816 students were conferred degrees on this occasion under various categories and disciplines. In all, 147, were awarded PhD degrees in various disciplines while 10 students conferred their MPhil degrees. A total of 59 Gold Medals were distributed to meritorious students in various disciplines on the occasion when the students bid farewell to their student life. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat was the Guest of Honour on this occasion while the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too attended the convocation on a virtual basis, was the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering on a virtual basis, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated all the awardees and expressed his happiness that HNB Garhwal university was contributing effectively in nation building. Expressing his views on the new education policy, Pradhan said that new education policy was going to be a key tool towards fulfilling dreams and aspirations of Indian Youth in shaping their careers as well as the country. He reminded that the Idea and philosophy of India was now essential part of the education through this new education policy. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pradhan said that youth of 21st century had capability to create their own world and bringing them to traditional knowledge system would act as liberating tool. Speaking on the occasion, General Bipin Rawat called upon the students to focus on becoming job givers instead of job seekers. General Rawat also expressed his happiness that university was already running several courses which could fulfil the needs of Indian army and the state of Uttarakhand which was a border state and had special needs. He also said that he was grateful to the University for inviting him and he recalled his ancestral roots in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Responding to the request made by Professor Annapurna Nautiyal regarding establishment of “a chair of excellence” in the university, General Rawat said that officials of ministry of defence and Indian Army would look after the possibility to establish the chair in the University. Talking about difference between education and Knowledge General Rawat said that Education and Knowledge were two sides of the same coin but had different connotations and meanings. Universities provided degrees which were helpful in getting job but real knowledge could be acquired through extensive research, observing surroundings and interacting with the society.” A total of 3816 students were conferred their degrees including 59 gold medals were awarded to students from different subjects.Among all 3816convocated degree holders, 147 were PhD scholars from different departments. HNB Garhwal University also conferred post graduate degree to 3559 students and 10 MPhil Degress to students.One of the main highlights of the convocation ceremony was that the renowned folk singer from Garhwal, Narendra Singh Negi, was also awarded Doctor of Letters Degree on honorary basis. Thanking the university veteran poet and singer Negi said that university had honoured Garhwali culture and language through honouring him. He also expressed his hope that university would preserve, promote and brand Garhwali culture and language in times to come. The Convocation ceremony began with lightening of lamp and National song followed with welcome address by Prof. Annapurna Nautiyal, Vice Chancellor where she congratulated the graduating students on earning their degrees and highlighted the commitment to the vision of the university. Addressing the ceremony vice chancellor said t that since its creation in 1973, University had travelled a long way and achieved many milestones. The transformation in academic and administrative set up and quality education based on performance indicators hadallowed the University to work hard towards meeting the expectations of all stakeholders, achieving academic excellence, and motivating the youth. Informing about implementation of New Education Policy and credit transfer system Vice Chancellor Professor Annapurna Nautiyal said that a NEP working group of 42 members had finalised the ‘Implementation Framework” for the New Education Policy (NEP) and taking several initiatives for promoting Multidisciplinary, imaginative, flexible curricula with multiple entry and exit system even in traditional courses. Modifying Learning Outcome Based Curriculum; Experiential Learning; Credit Transfer of SWAYAM Courses (online courses); and Skill development courses. Development of new courses as recommended in NEP 2020 was in progress. The credit transfer, adoption of MOOCs, development of NAD-digi locker was also under process.” Vice chancellor also highlighted the academic and research achievements of the university and about proposed new courses and infrastructural developments in the campuses. Giving the details, Professor Nautiyal said that currently 48 research projects were running in the university out of which 10 had been awarded during last one year. The University had signed 5 MoUs with national and international agencies and institutes during 2021. The faculty members had published 361 research papers in various research journals, 130 chapters in the books, 27 books and 4 research journals. The faculty members and researcher had been granted 5 national and International patents, she informed the gathering. Informing about recent recruitments and ongoing process vice chancellor said that the process of filling up 240 vacancies in teaching and 218 vacancies in non-teaching was in process. In last one year 22 faculty members in various teaching cadres had been appointed against the direct vacancies 33 faculty members were promoted under CAS. Two statutory positions of Registrar and Controller of Examinations had also been filled. 29 non-teaching employees were also promoted after a long gap. Speaking about the difficulties created by prevalence of Covid 19 outbreak, the VC said that the geographical difficulties, lack of easy accessibility, internet connectivity and competitive awareness hampered the process of critical thinking which intensified during the pandemic but the chances of exposure, interactions and exchange with scholars from different parts of India and abroad by organisingand participating in various webinars, web lectures, conferences, workshops, celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ek Bharat Shrestra Bharat, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan etc also proved beneficial for all stakeholders for achieving goal of all round excellence. Presiding over the ceremony Chancellor of the University, Dr Yogendra Narayan welcomed chief guest and guest of honor. Giving his presidential address Dr Narayan congratulated all the awardees and said “In the case of a University its basic role is academic; producing students well versed in the arts and sciences as well as in the assimilation of knowledge. This leads to good citizen building which is the base of a country’s growth. The other aim is to see how the University can play a pivotal role in development and in the achievement of the goals which the government has set for the country.” Ceremony was concluded with vote of thanks given by registrar of the university Dr Ajay Kumar Khanduri which was followed by the national anthem. Whole ceremony was successfully hosted by Dr Sweta Verma and Dr Himshikha Gossain. On this occasion convenor of the convocation Professor YP Raiwani, Professor DK Nauriyal, former vice chancellor, Dr. KC Sharma, EC Member, Professor Devi Prashad Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Uttrakhand Sanskrit University, Professor A N Purohit Padma Shree and Former Vice Chancellor, Kalyan Singh Rawat, Padam Shree and Mahipal Singh, Secretary Alumni Association were also present in the ceremony along with faculty members and students.