Gen VP Malik inaugurates ‘Dr MC Luthra Memorial Drishti Charitable Eye Clinic’

DEHRADUN, 10 Apr: Under its mission, “From Darkness to Light”, Drishti Eye institute has set up a new Charity Eye Clinic and also organised an Eye Screening camp for the residents of Village Shigally in the loving memory of its Founder, Dr MC Luthra. The Charity Clinic was inaugurated by former Chief of Army Staff, General VP Malik (Retd). General Malik shared his fond memories of Dehradun and expressed how fond he was of Dr MC Luthra. Dr MC Luthra envisioned a super-speciality eye care centre long ago which saw fruition in Drishti Eye Institute as the pioneer in eye care services in Uttarakhand and adjoining states. The General said that Dr Luthra in his career touched many lives and was loved and highly respected by his patients and fellow doctors for his dedication to serve society. Dr MC Luthra founded Drishti Foundation in 1996 to serve society with expert eyecare treatment and surgeries for sight threatening diseases such as Diabetic Retinopathy, Cataract & Glaucoma absolutely free for patients who cannot otherwise afford an expert treatment. Drishti Foundation especially supports the Paediatric Ophthalmology Clinic which regularly organises eye screening camps at schools to identify children needing immediate treatment, glasses and also surgeries if required for the timely intervention of sight threatening diseases. After Drishti relocated to its more spacious and modern set up at 16 Subhash Road in 2014, Dr Luthra started offering consultation to poor patients for free in his old Clinic at Astley Hall, and turned it into a Charity set up. Since then, Drishti Foundation has helped countless people with expert eye care and saved hundreds of eyes with free surgeries such as Cataracts, Corneal Transplantations, and treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy, etc., through the foundation’s outreach programme. Under the guidance of Dr MC Luthra, Drishti achieved many milestones and brought laurels to the city and the state. Recently, Drishti Eye Institute has been recognised as the centre for excellence in eye care services by NABH, becoming the first and only eye centre fully accredited by NABH grand children Anshika and Abhijay were present on the occasion. (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals) in Uttarakhand. General Malik’s wife, Ranjana, also shared memories of her association with the Luthra Family. She informed the gathering that the late MC Luthra was very helpful when she was young and posted here with young children. She recalled that Dr MC Luthra always saw positivity in everything he did. Dr MC Luthra’s wife Savita, sons Gaurav and Saurabh, daughters in law Arti & Megha and Many prominent citizens of Doon were present on the occasion which included Bro JC Carroll of SJA, author and retired IPS officer Aloke B Lal, Brig GS Bath (Retd), Kasiga School Chairman Ramesh Batta, Dr Manoj Gupta, Lovelena Modi, Journalist & Actor Satish Sharma, Capt Paramvir Singh, Shalini Dhanda, Mayur Nichani, Ambuj Oberai author Maanas Lal amongst others.