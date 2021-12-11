Gentlemen Cadets felicitated for stellar performance at Indian Military Academy

Dehradun, 8 Dec: Awards are a true recognition of the tremendous achievements of Gentlemen Cadets and acknowledge of their pursuit for excellence, not only confined to academics but encompassing the whole range of activities that make for a well rounded and balanced training. The Award Ceremony of Autumn Term-21 Passing Out Courses comprising 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course was conducted at the Khetarpal Auditorium, IMA.

Gentleman Cadets were felicitated by Lt-General Harinder Singh, Commandant, Indian Military Academy. He bestowed medals and awards to the outstanding Gentleman Cadets who had excelled in various fields during their pre-commission training at the Academy.

The training imparted to the Gentleman Cadets at Indian Military Academy is designed to provide a comprehensive knowledge of military fundamentals and leadership, as well as proficiency in basic military skills. It aims to develop the qualities of character, intellect, fitness and competence needed by future ready officers, who at all times in their career must be prepared to lead.