Georgian Ambassador seeks India’s cooperation in providing Covid vaccine

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 8 Jan: The Ambassador of Georgia to India, Archil Dzuliashvili, today sought the cooperation of India in providing the Corona vaccine to his country. Stating that Georgia has more than 5000 cases of Corona Virus, he said like many other countries, Georgia is expecting India to make available the Covid vaccine to his country.

The Ambassador was speaking to the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Stating that Georgia is a small yet vibrant country with an ancient civilisation, the Ambassador said the country is keen to enhance business and trade cooperation with India, especially in the fields of ports, clean energy and culture. Stating that many Indian companies are already working in Georgia, he added that Indian students in large number are pursuing medical studies in Georgia. He further said that Georgia has become a favourite destination for Bollywood film makers with many new films being shot at its locations.

Welcoming the Georgian Ambassador to Maharashtra, Governor Koshyari said there is scope for enhancing relations in ports, manufacturing and culture.

The Honorary Consul of Georgia in Mumbai, Satinder Singh Ahuja, was also present.