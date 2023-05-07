GEU and TCS have designed the course

Graphic Era to start special engineering course , CSBS from this session

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 May: Graphic Era Deemed University is all set to start a special engineering course from this session. The course , Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS) has been designed by senior academicians of Graphic Era and experts from the country’s top IT company, TCS . For this, the university has also signed an MoU with the IT giant. As of now, GEU is the only university which is offering CSBS in the state.

President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala said that this four-year engineering course is AICTE approved. Developed by using an interdisciplinary approach, this special course will ensure that students graduating from this programme not only know the core topics of computer science, but also develop an equal appreciation of humanities, management sciences and human values.

The university is starting CSBS initially with 60 seats. For this, an MoU has been signed with TCS . As per the MoU, experts from TCS will conduct training sessions for GEU teachers about the conduction of the new course . Also, they will remain available for teaching the students.

The MoU was signed by TCS ‘s Global Head (Academic Interface Programme), Dr KM Suceendaran and Director General, GEU , Dr Sanjay Jasola. Rajat Sikka and Vikas Gupta from TCS and Graphic Era Group’s placement head, Dr Rajesh Pokhriyal remained present on the occasion.