GEU holds Anti-Corona Cycle Rally

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: On the occasion of Independence Day, Graphic Era organised a cycle rally with a message for prevention against Corona through a Cycle Rally.

Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, and Rakhee Ghanshala, Senior Officer, Management Board, were the first ones to complete the 25 kilometre cycle rally.

Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, flagged off the cycle rally from Graphic Era Deemed University. On this occasion, he said that the way India marked its presence in sports on the global platform was an inspiration for youngsters. He also appreciated the management of Graphic Era for encouraging sporting spirit.

The twelve and a half kilometre cycle rally started from Bell Road and went on to Gandhi Park, in less than 30 minutes. The faculties of Graphic Era were seen in the role of volunteers, managing traffic and other arrangements. As soon as the rally reached its final destination, Minister Ganesh Joshi, applauded the spirit of the participants.

Minister Joshi said that Graphic Era has always played a significant role in helping people during disasters and in spreading awareness among masses for prevention of corona virus. Prof Kamal Ghanshala said that, for the development of nation, all had to stand together against all odds and prepare for the upcoming challenges. The rally was an attempt to create awareness regarding health and togetherness.

The rally finished by returning to Graphic Era. Senior officials along with 200 faculties, students and alumni of Pahadi Peddler were part of this rally. Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, along with Dr Ajay Patel, Dr Rajesh, Rahul Mehta, Kartikey Raina, Chandrabhan Gupta, Vivek, Rohit Nautiyal, Haimraj, Dr. Amal Shankar Shukla, PA Anand, Anil Chauhan, Sahib Sablok, and Arun Kumar participated in the rally. Gajendra Ramola, Kapil Sharma and Rohit Nautiyal from Pahadi Peddler were awarded for their performance in the rally.

After this, the Tricolour was proudly hoisted in the premises of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University by Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala. He spoke against communalism and casteism. He also paid tribute to all the doctors and nurses who sacrificed their lives while saving the lives of others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For outstanding performance, NCC cadets were awarded a cash prize of Rs 51,000. For phenomenal singing performances, Assistant Professor Akriti Dhoundiyal of Media and Mass Communication Department along with Abhinav Tyagi, Alumnus of Media and Mass Communication Department were awarded Rs 11,000, each. Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, VC, Graphic Era Deemed University, and Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Major General OP Soni (Retd) and Registrar Captain Himashu Dhulia also spoke on the occasion. The event was anchored by Dr MP Singh and Himani Binjola Tiwari.