GEU launches 5 online courses

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jul: Now anyone sitting at home can obtain a degree from Graphic Era Deemed to be University, which is included in the top 100 universities of the country. For this, five online courses, including MBA and BCom Honors have been started in Graphic Era Deemed University. The fees for these courses have also been kept very low.

Graphic Era Deemed to be University, which has been ranked in the top hundred universities of the country for the third time in a row in the NIRF ranking of the Central Government and has got A grade from NAAC, has now started MBA, MCA, BBA, BCA and BCom (Hons) in online mode. UGC has approved these courses in Graphic Era based on the ranking of NIRF and A grade of NAAC. It is worth noting that in the NIRF Ranking of 2022, Graphic Era Deemed University has been ranked 74th among the top 100 universities of the country and 64th in Engineering and 65th in Management across the country.

Ramesh Obalappa, Director of online courses, stated that the teaching of these courses will be online and the examinations will also be in online mode. The person taking admission in these courses will not need to come to the university even once from admission to examinations. Students of any other course can also take admission in these courses. In this way they can earn two degrees at the same time. There is no age limit for the online course. The fee for the entire course has not been kept more than Rs 80,000. Thus these courses are within everyone’s reach.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, said that these online course are a great opportunity for people engaged in any business or job and living in remote areas of the country to learn and master from anywhere and at any time. This opportunity to move forward after getting a degree from Graphic Era is like a big gift. Through these courses, many people can take a big leap of success by increasing their educational qualification.

Admission to any of these courses can be taken by visiting the website of Graphic Era Deemed University admissions.ddoe@geu.ac.in.