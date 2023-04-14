GEU students briefed on road safety measures

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Apr: An Auto Mess programme was organised recently at Graphic Era Deemed University, here. Experts from different companies were present who shared techniques with students to avoid road accidents. The students were also told what measures to adopt during the day and the night while driving.

In this programme, organised under the Road Safety cum Auto Exhibition, experts said that to avoid road accidents, wearing light coloured clothes at night, walking on the right side of the road and using high beam and dipper wisely should be done.

The Mechanical Engineering Department of the University and Dehradun Transport Office organised the event at which the students were given information about the vehicles made with state-of-the-art techniques. At the same time, they were also made aware about traffic rules and road safety.

The event was held in collaboration with ONGC. Students were made aware about road safety along with seeing hybrid, electric and new technology equipped cars, scooties and motorcycles.

As the main speaker at the programme, Anuradha Pant, Tax Officer of RTO, Dehradun, said that 4.5 lakh road accidents occur in India every year. One and a half lakh people lose their lives. Most of the people killed in road accidents are in the age group of 18 to 45 years. To avoid accidents, it is necessary to use helmets and seat belt while driving. She urged them not to use mobile phones while driving and to use high beam and dipper wisely.

RTO MD Papanoi added that road safety is not only related to vehicles plying on the road, but also to pedestrians and cyclists.

The auto show was inaugurated by ONGC Executive Director, IDT, GAVS Prasad. Organised as part of Industry and Academic Interaction, the exhibition showcased the leading brands of the automobile industry like Nissan, Royal Enfield, Volkswagen, Kia, Harley Davidson, Hyundai, KTM, Jeep, Maruti-Suzuki, Tata, Hero, Jawa-Motors, There was a chance to interact with hybrid, electric and new technology equipped car, scooty and motorcycle models from Renault, Chetak, Okinawa, Skoda and Luxury Rides.

Along with this, the students cleared their doubts from the experts of the automobile industry and got information about the new technology.

Present on this occasion were the Director General of the University, Prof Dr Sanjay Jasola, Head of Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof Dr Ashwini Kumar Sharma, ONGC General Manager Himanshu Sharma, Yatarth Joshi and Student Coordinator Ashmeet Aaron Das along with teachers and students.