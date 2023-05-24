GEU’s Bhawna Bisht, others get young scientist awards at international conference

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: A faculty member of the Graphic Era Deemed University (GEU), Bhawna Bisht, was awarded the Young Scientist Award for her research work on 3D printing of food items today. Along with her, an expert from Moscow, Dr Vlaskin, and Dr Khaitan from the Central University of Punjab were also given this award for their research works.

The two-day international conference on recent advances in nutraceuticals and functional foods was inaugurated in GEU by Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, yesterday. The valedictory ceremony was held today.

A faculty member in the department of Food Science and Technology, Bhavna Bisht presented her research work on the use of 3D printing technology for designing innovative shapes of food items like jalebis, sweets, cakes and samosas. She was presented the first Young Scientist Award of the conference and her research work was highly appreciated. Dr Mikhail S Vlaskin, from the Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, was given this award for his research on recycling of food waste, while Dr Khaitan Shevkani from the Central University of Punjab received the young scientist award for his research work on scientific extraction of protein from kidney beans.

A total of 250 participants, including those from 12 international universities and institutes, participated in the conference through offline as well as online modes.

Vice Chancellor, GEU, Dr Narpinder Singh, HOD, Food Science and Technology, Dr Vinod Kumar, faculty members and students were present at the valedictory ceremony.