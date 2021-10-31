Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana will reduce drudgery of women in hills: Shah

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Oct: Union Home, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, launched the Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana in the state at a function held at Bannu School Grounds in Race Course here today. On this occasion, computerisation of all 670 MultiPurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Societies (MPAX) in the state was also duly completed. At the same time, the Cooperative Training Centre was also inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Government. Rapid development was underway under the leadership of the young Chief Minister Dhami. Shah, while congratulating the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cooperative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, on the launch of Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana and computerisation of all MPAs said that in the last one and a half years the all-round development of the state has been ensured by the BJP Union Minister Shah described the Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojna as very important in view of the geographical location of the state. He said that this would bring a lot of relief especially to the women, and save their time and money as the scheme involved distribution of animal feed and fodder at subsidised rates. They would be able to spend their time in earning other income. By getting scientific nutritious animal feed, the milk capacity of the cows would also increase, which would benefit the people engaged in this work. For this, farmers would also be benefitted by engaging in maize cultivation. Shah said that it was a matter of great happiness that the work of computerisation of 670 MPaxes has been completed in Uttarakhand and the state has become one of the few states to achieve this. This digitalisation would result in greater convenience to the people associated with the cooperatives and also reduce corruption. Uttarakhand was the second state after Telangana to do so. Shah said that Modi understood that Cooperatives would play a significant role in rural and agriculture development and therefore had created a separate ministry of Cooperatives and he (Shah) was fortunate to be the first ever Cooperative’s Minister of the Country. He said that Uttarakhand had achieved complete computerisation of the PACS and this model would also be considered for adoption at the national level. The Union Minister said that the concern for the poor always remained high in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he came from a background of poverty. The formation of a separate cooperative ministry would ensure a big change in the lives of farmers, labourers, fishermen and people associated with cooperatives, Shah claimed. Shah said that reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham was in its final stages while work was underway in Badrinath. PM Modi was coming to Kedarnath on 5 November. On that day the idol of Adi Shankaracharya would be inaugurated by him. Shah praised the Covid vaccination work done by Uttarakhand Government and said that the Government had done commendable work related to vaccination and improving health infrastructure in the state. Oxygen plants had been installed in various places. The government was fully prepared to deal with a possible third wave of Corona but by the grace of Badri Vishal, the third wave did not come. Welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Home Minister Amit Shah had extended all possible help to the state in the recent disaster. He supported the state like a guardian not like a Union Home Minister. Showing readiness in the disaster in Uttarakhand, the Centre provided 3 army helicopters for rescue work in the state. Because of them, more than 500 lives could be saved. More than one and a half lakh pilgrims had come to the state during the disaster. But due to timely alerts and activation of administrative machinery, not a single pilgrim died, reminded the CM. The Chief Minister said that the life of mothers and sisters would become easier with the Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana. Nutritious fodder for the animals would be available at home itself. Loans were being distributed under the Chief Minister’s SelfEmployment Scheme in every district. The process had begun to fill over 24000 vacancies in the state government at the earliest. The government was actively promoting schemes related to self-employment. He said that the target of 100 percent dose of Covid vaccine had been achieved in Uttarakhand. He thanked the Prime Minister for providing sufficient number of vaccines. Praising the Home Minister, Dhami said that Shah possessed a rare quality of excelling in party organisation work as well as in the government administration. This was evident in the manner in which the Article 370 had been abolished from Jammu and Kashmir and now the state had no separate constitution. The Chief Minister said that decisions were being taken continuously in the interest of the people of the state. The honorarium of Asha sisters, village heads, UPNL workers had been increased. In view of Covid, relief packages had been given for tourism, culture and transport sector, medical sector as well as women self-help groups. Money was going directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT. Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt said that today was a historic day. The computerisation of Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana and all Ampax had been done by the Home Minister of the country. Welcoming all the guests, Uttarakhand’s Cooperation Minister Dhan Singh Rawat told about Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana and computerization of AMPEX. On this occasion, women from hill districts were given silage kits under Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojna. Similarly, under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Sahakari Kisan Kalyan Yojana, cheques worth Rs.5-5 lakhs were given to many women’s groups. Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya, Swami Yatishwaranand, Bishan Singh Chufal, Banshidhar Bhagat, BJP state president Madan Kaushik, MP Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Naresh Bansal , Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Dushyant Gautam, Rekha Verma, Locket Chatterjee, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat, Vijay Bahuguna, local MLA Vinod Chamoli, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, MLAs and other dignitaries were present.