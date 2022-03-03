Girl student shot dead outside college by classmate

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Mar: In a shocking incident, a 19 year old girl student was murdered by her classmate here, today, in full public gaze. The incident has shocked the people of Dehradun as the city is generally not known for such crimes. As per the information, the victim was a first year student of D-Pharma course at Siddharth Institute of Pharmacy located on Sahastradhara Road. The crime was committed in the Raipur police station area of Dehradun. As per the reports, the accused who shot the girl was a classmate of the victim. The Police believe that a love affair could be the reason behind the murder.

Soon after the firing incident, the Police was informed but by the time it reached the spot, the victim had died. The Police have launched an investigation into the case.

The victim was Vanshika Bansal (19-year-old), who was doing D-Pharma from Siddharth Institute of Pharmacy College located on Sahastradhara Road and stayed in the College hostel. Vanshika was a first year student. She was a resident of Jwalapur in Haridwar. This evening, she had gone out of the hostel with her friend for some work when her classmate, Aditya Tomar, currently a resident of Sundarwala, Raipur, also reached there on his bike and tried to forcibly pull her on to his bike. When Vanshika protested, Aditya shot her in the chest with a pistol and fled the spot leaving the bike as well as the weapon.

As a result of the incident, there was chaos in the area. The police reached the spot soon after the incident was reported, but Vanshika had died by then. According to the police, the name of the accused is Aditya Tomar, and he is originally a resident of Shamli district of UP. Aditya currently lives in Sundarwala. Both studied in the same class. A search has been launched for the murderer.

The incident has raised some serious questions. With Dehradun becoming the hub of private colleges and institutes, students from other states also come here in large numbers to study. Some colleges have, in particular, faced serious crimes by the students. Students carrying firearms has not been a common thing in Dehradun, and there is an urgent need on the part of the institutions as well as the Police for greater vigil in this regard.