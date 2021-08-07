Girl thrashes eve-teaser

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 6 Aug: A man found it costly to molest a girl, here. He was taught a fierce lesson by the girl. On Thursday evening, at the historic Hawa Ghar at Gandhi Chowk, here, a young man tried to molest a young woman who was walking with her friends at the place. The girl protested fiercely, delivered slaps and beat him with her shoe. While the young man kept apologising to the girl, she did not listen and continued to thrash him. The police post is 20 steps away from the site, but its personnel remained unaware about the incident. The people present at the spot supported the girl’s confidence and courage. With great difficulty they pacified the girl and obtained an apology from the perpetrator. The video of the incident has become viral on social media.