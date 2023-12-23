Global Education Conference concludes at Pestle Weed School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: The final day of the Global Teachers’ and Principals’ Conference held at The Pestle Weed School was marked by insightful discussions, collaborative workshops and valuable networking opportunities.

The Chief Guest, today, was Lt General GS Negi (Retd), former Commandant, IMA, and the Guest of Honour was Dr Sanjeev Chopra, former Director, LBSNAA, and curator of the Valley of Words Festival.

The day commenced with an engaging address by G Bala Subramanian, former Director, Academic, CBSE, on the topic – “NEP from Policy to Practice”. He reminded that focus should now be on making the policy turn from a static statement to a dynamic statement. He said the roadblock to NEP is the mindset. If the concept of a school changes, then the ‘school becomes a concept’ in itself.

Dr Reema Pant, Professor and Director, Idea Innovation and Environment, Graphic Era University, advised a blend of age old traditional methods of learning and the latest technologically driven education. She emphasised extended learning based on the principle of the simplest methodology of teaching – lifelong learning.

Anya Kashyap, Director, Trilingual Academy, Singapore, spoke of first harnessing the much needed adaptive approach within to bring about a transformative change in teaching in phases as per the requirement of our students. Flexibility within the classroom, outside the classroom and beyond the classroom should be facilitated.

Mahalakshmi Subramani, Global Educator, Founder & CEO, Kroscurricula, brought a very global prospective to the fast changing world of education but added and empathetic note to it by saying “Connection Before Content” – connect today to transform tomorrow.

Prof Dr Harish Chaudhary, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, expressed his views on “Architect of Tomorrow”. Expressing concern, he said that technology and Artificial Intelligence are a double-edged sword. Technology must be used in such a way so that it can lead to spirituality. Artificial Intelligence deals with scientific methodology but it is a teacher who deals with the student emotionally.

The post session was addressed by Sadhvi Pragya Bharati, co-founder Sambhav International Foundation, on “Making a Difference in the World”. She emphasised cultivating impactful educators first in order to ensure a fruitful outcome of education which is the key to unlocking the golden door of enlightenment of the mind and the soul. She emphasised inclusion of the knowledge of Vedas in today’s education. There is need to nurture not just the intellect but also primarily the “Character”. She urged teachers to be the real Karmayogis.

The conference concluded with the felicitation of the educators in the valedictory ceremony.

HS Mann Director, DIS, Riverside, and Dr Reema Pant were felicitated with the Distinguished Service Award.

Dr Gunmeet Bindra, Principal, Daly College, Indore, Maj General BS Grewal, Director, YPS Patiala, RP Devgan, Chairperson, Learning Forward India, were honored with Life Time Achievement Awards for selfless service in the field of education.

Principals and Teachers from schools across 18 states were presented with Uttarakhand Ratan Awards and Shiksha Ratan Awards for their contribution.

Chief Guest Lt Gen GS Negi (Retd) applauded the efforts of Dr Prem Kashyap, National President, PPSA, for bringing so many educators on one platform.