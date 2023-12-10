Global Investors’ Summit has opened endless possibilities in U’khand: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister addresses Valedictory Session of Global Investors ‘ Summit in Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 9 Dec: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the valedictory session of the two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors ‘ Summit held at Forest Research Institute (FRI) Campus here today. In his address, Amit Shah said that a target of Rs 2.5 lakh crores worth of investment MoUs had been set by the Uttarakhand Government for the Global Investors Summit but the target has been exceeded with MoUs worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crores having been signed. Shah said that this is the beginning of exploring the infinite possibilities for a new Uttarakhand. He said that now Uttarakhand will become a strong example for the world to connect with the industry in an eco-friendly manner. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the third decade of the 21st century will be the decade of Uttarakhand. He said that Uttarakhand is probably the only place where there is divinity as well as development. He said that chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has combined performance with it.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation today liberally praised the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and claimed that due to the able leadership of Dhami, 41 labourers trapped in the tunnel could be rescued safely. He said that the entire nation was worried and he (Amit Shah) himself was keeping a close watch on the entire incident and the Prime Minister Modi himself was monitoring it. He said that along with boosting the morale of the trapped labourers, Dhami supervised the entire rescue operation very well and also addressed the people of Uttarakhand several times from there. Shah observed that there was amazing peace and confidence on Dhami's face, which is a big trait of leadership.

The Union Home Minister said that the purpose behind the establishment of Uttarakhand by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was to ensure development in Uttarakhand as it was was deprived of the development in such a big state of Uttar Pradesh. He said that today after a journey of two decades, it can be stated that while Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Modi has transformed it now under his guidance, and the state is moving forward.

Shah said that MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore were signed during the two-day Global Investors ‘ Summit and many new beginnings have also been made in the state opening up endless possibilities. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has progressed in every field in the past 10 years. He said that the reason behind this progress is the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and his ability to follow up till the end. Shah said that due to both these factors, today, the whole world is looking towards India with great hope and Prime Minister Modi has set the target before us that India should become fully developed nation and first in every field by 2047. He said that Modi has kept all possibilities open for the youth of India to achieve this goal. He said that now the time has come for India to move ahead in the world. He said that under the leadership of Modi, India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy by the end of 2025. In the 75 years of India’s independence, the country’s economy has never taken such a big leap forward, like it has between 2014 and 2023.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is leading the climate change movement today, trying to boost the GDP of the entire world through Make in India and also leading the cause of making a terror-free world. He said that due to the visionary leadership of Modi, many multidimensional changes have taken place in India. Shah said that under the leadership of PrimeModi, India is leading the climate change movement today, trying to boost the GDP of the entire world through Make in India and also leading the cause of making a terror-free world. He said that due to the visionary leadership of Modi, many multidimensional changes have taken place in India.

Shah said that the Modi government has brought 13.5 crore people out of poverty and has also succeeded in doubling India’s per capita income and brought the agricultural growth rate from minus 3 percent to 4.46 percent in the last 10 years. He said that in 2014 there were only 4 unicorn startups in India and today 110 Indian startups are included in the Unicorn Club and the youth of India have made India proud in the world. Shah said that the highest ever FDI of USD 84.8 billion came in 2022. He said that under the leadership of Modi, the changes which have taken place in the past 10 years are a reflection of the confidence of 140 crore Indians. He said that under the leadership of Modi, work has been done simultaneously in both heritage and technology sectors in the country and many changes have also taken place in the administration. He said that in the last 10 years, the country has witnessed political stability, corruption-free governance, public welfare policies, investment-friendly agenda and peaceful environment.

Shah said that Uttarakhand has progressed the most under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Dhami. He added that Uttarakhand has made progress in every field, be it taking new initiatives, stopping migration from border villages, providing smooth transportation and facilities for yatra, creating infrastructure or making investment friendly policy, Uttarakhand has become a policy-driven state by making more than 30 policies over a period of 6 years. He asserted that Uttarakhand has corruption-free governance which is very important for investment. He said that today under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the development has come at the grassroots level with transparency in many states. He said that Modi has taken strong steps against corruption and made it certain that no corrupt person will be spared. Shri Shah said that there are immense possibilities in every field in Uttarakhand. He said that Uttarakhand is the most peaceful and safe state in the entire country. He said that Uttarakhand has endless possibilities in the fields of tourism, services, MSME, logistics, customized packages, IT and AYUSH.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand, said that under Shah’s leadership, along with strengthening internal security, India will also move towards the goal of “prosperity through cooperation” in the cooperative sector. is growing rapidly, under which all the PACS in the country are being computerised. The work of computerization of PACS was started from Uttarakhand for the first time in the country by the Union Cooperative Minister in October 2021 and today all the committees in the state have been computerised. Dhami added that ‘Destination Uttarakhand’ was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Home Minister Amit Shah is present in its closing ceremony today. The state government received continuous support from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in safely evacuating 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi, due to which the Silkyara Mission was successful. For this he also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister .

Dhami said that today Uttarakhand is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister SNarendra Modi and is working in every field as per his vision. While today in Uttarakhand, our farmers are giving the message of “Make in India” to the whole world by the production of apple, kiwi, mushroom, Shri Anna, herbs etc., on the other hand, within the state, logistics park, aroma park, pharma, simultaneous work is going on at a fast pace on the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster and Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor.

The Chief Minister said that the success of this summit has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Investors and various departments of the Central Government also ensured their participation and contributed fully in making the investor conference a success. He also expressed his gratitude for the confidence shown by all the investors investing in Uttarakhand on Uttarakhand and the people of Uttarakhand. He said that the state government is committed to never let this trust be broken. The Chief Minister said that all the industrialists investing in Uttarakhand are our brand ambassadors and we will ensure that the “Destination Uttarakhand” brand proves to be an excellent brand for investment.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu said that the Prime Minister has brought forward new hope for the development of Antyodaya by inaugurating the House of Himalayas Brand of Uttarakhand. Also, the products being prepared by self-help groups have got a global level platform. He said that the Prime Minister had talked about Wedding in Uttarakhand and his statement has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the people of the state. He said that 30 new policies have been made in the state in the last 06 months. Investors ‘ enthusiasm towards Uttarakhand is continuously increasing.