Global Recognition: Dr Arti Luthra Extends Expertise at AAGL Meeting in Nashville, USA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Dr Arti Luthra , Senior Gynecological Laparoscopic Surgeon at Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre, was invited to the Annual Conference of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists held in Nashville , Tennessee. This event provided a valuable platform for Dr Luthra to exchange insights on the latest innovations in Gynecologic Endoscopy with experts from around the world.

At this conference, renowned gynecologic surgeons gathered to discuss the latest advancements and best practices in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS).

Dr Arti Luthra actively engaged in didactic sessions and discussions focusing on advances in laparoscopic procedures, including hysterectomy, endometriosis, and fertility-enhancing surgery.