Global Recognition for The Doon School’s Innovative Space Settlement Designs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Aug: The Space Settlement Design Competition (SSDC) is a worldwide inter- school tournament, where students from across the globe get an opportunity to propose a human settlement that can function in space . It acts as an experience that simulates the aerospace industry, where participants are provided with a task to design innovative space cities that accomplish the requested specifications from the judges.

From 2022 to 2023, the Doon School Team has successfully proposed two different versions of ‘Bellevistat’, a large-scale colony that conducts major industrial operations in cis-lunar space , as well as being able to accommodate an increasing population; ‘Arial’, the first ever significant moon-orbiting settlement that acts as a spaceport for cargo and transportation between spacecraft and lunar landing vehicles, and ‘Alaskol’, the first large business-operating space city on the Earth’s Moon, that acts as a substantial refinery source for lunar materials and provide quintessential services to further-developing communities. Their persevering journey first began when the school achieved qualifiers for the preliminary round, following towards the Indian Nationals Round (INSSDC) as first runners-up and then finally winners. Reaching the Asian regionals Round (ARSSDC), Rohan Taneja was elected as President for the company ‘Dougeldyne Astrosystems’, which came victorious as they were adjudged Winners.