By POOJA MARWAH

We are living in a world dominated by screens and virtual interactions. The Zoom or google meet is as much a part of our day, as are our daily chores and reminders. In this daily list, the phrase “ go touch grass ” has emerged as a powerful reminder to reconnect with nature.

It serves as a gentle nudge, encouraging you to step outside, breathe in the fresh air, and feel the earth beneath your feet. Like in ancient India, wherein we were told to go play in the mud, literally, this simple yet profound advice holds a lot of value in today’s fast-paced world. Many are caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life, often neglecting the benefits of spending time outdoors.

This important call to “ go touch grass ” is more than just a suggestion; it is a call to action—a reminder of the importance of immersing yourself in the natural world. Studies have shown that spending time outdoors can have numerous physical and mental health benefits. From reducing stress and anxiety to improving mood and cognitive function, nature has a profound impact on your well-being.

One of the key benefits of spending time outdoors is its ability to help you unwind and recharge. In today’s hyper-connected world, where you are constantly bombarded with information and artificial intelligence tools, it is crucial to take a step back and allow yourself the time to relax and rejuvenate.

Take a leisurely stroll in the park, go for a hike in the mountains, or simply sit by a river and listen to the sounds of nature, but do take the step to spending time outdoors, as part of your everyday responsibility – to your own life! It will allow you to escape the pressures of the day, and find peace and tranquility in the natural world.

To re-instate, the phrase “ go touch grass ” is a reminder of the importance of disconnecting from technology and reconnecting with the world around us. While technology has undoubtedly made our lives more convenient, it has also contributed to a sense of disconnection from nature and humans. Many of us spend the majority of our days glued to screens, whether it’s our smartphones, tablets, or computers, leading to a sedentary lifestyle and a lack of exposure to the outdoors.

Take a little time to savour the simple pleasures of nature—the feeling of grass beneath your feet, the sound of birds chirping in the trees, the sight of a beautiful sunset. These experiences not only bring you joy but also helps you appreciate the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

Activities such as hiking, biking, or even just walking in nature can help improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, and boost overall fitness levels, all the while giving you a stronger bond with yourself or with the people that go with you.

“ Go touch grass ” serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of spending time outdoors. Whether it’s for your physical health, mental well-being, or simply to reconnect with the natural world, stepping outside and immersing yourself in nature can have profound effects on your life.