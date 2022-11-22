Goa Film Festival to hold discussion on U’Khand’s upcoming film policy today

By Our Staff Reporter

Goa, 21 Nov: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan jointly inaugurated the 53rd International Film Festival of India being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in Goa from 20 to 28 November, 2022.

Representatives from around 79 countries as well as various states of India are participating in this International Film Festival.

Uttarakhand is also participating in this festival, in which the state is being represented by Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary, Information. With this important event being organised at the international level, the Uttarakhand Government is trying to promote tourism and film production in the state by highlighting its natural beauty and tourist sites. The state is hoping that through such promotion, the filmmakers of the country and even other countries would be more attracted to the natural beauty of Uttarakhand for shooting films. Tomorrow, the film policy of Uttarakhand state will be discussed.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, Central Film Board will also participate in this discussion.

The Film Festival is also being attended by Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Deputy Director/Nodal Officer of Information and Public Relations Department, Uttarakhand Film Development Council.