Goa State Formation Day celebrated at Nainital Raj Bhavan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NAINITAL, 30 May: A programme was organised on the occasion of Goa State Formation Day at Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on Tuesday. Residents of Goa living in Uttarakhand participated in this programme. Residents of Goa state also participated virtually in this event from Raj Bhavan, Dehradun.

Participating in the programme, Governor LtGeneral Gurmit Singh (Retd) extended greetings and best wishes to the entire state including the residents of Goa here. He said that Goa cherishes its unique beaches, natural scenery and cultural diversity. Despite being the smallest state of India in area, this state is a centre of great attraction for tourists. Goa is also famous for adventure water sports and its vibrant festivals. The state also reflects a multi-religious culture. Traditional music, dance and festivals are very important aspects of the culture here.

Lt-General Singh further stated that an MoU has been signed between the states of Uttarakhand and Goa to promote mutual cooperation in various aspects of tourism. This would prove to be a milestone in the field of tourism. He said that the Centre has decided to celebrate the foundation day of all the states in each state, which is very commendable. The Governor said that such events show the diversity of India in the form of unity and also work to unite us all as one family.

On this occasion Ravinath Raman, Secretary to the Governor, thanked all those present while participating virtually from Raj Bhavan, Dehradun. First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, residents of Goa state and officers and employees of Raj Bhavan were present at the programme.