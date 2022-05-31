God has his plans, trust the process and never give up, says ‘Amway Diamond’ Pankaj Titoria

Dehradun, 31 May: The one who wishes to touch the pinnacle of success must stay grounded. The ability to uplift others and work towards the betterment of mankind, serves our purpose as human beings, says Pankaj Titoria who is a renowned actor, a writer and is a celebrated name in the direct selling business world. Pankaj Titoria is an Amway Diamond which is a reputable post in the direct selling business.

Pankaj was born and brought up in Meerut. This small-town boy was a Bollywood junkie from early childhood. I was not an academically bright student, revealed Pankaj during a conversation with Garhwal Post. So to meet the financial needs of my family, I worked at mills, sold cassettes stacking them on my bicycle along with a friend, and did everything possible to survive.

Meanwhile, Pankaj joined the theatre and continued to perform plays. Amidst all the struggle, acting was his happy space. So, Pankaj decided to move to Mumbai to establish himself as an actor. On 19 September 1985 Pankaj went to Mumbai with a vision to win an Oscar award someday. During his struggling days, Pankaj lived in slums, ate meals on the footpath, and struggled at every point to make the ends meet due to his financial instability. Yet nothing could deter his strong will. It was in 1997, that he bagged a role in the film 'Sarfarosh' alongside Amir Khan. Pankaj has been a part of many superhit daily soaps too.

Then one fine day, a friend introduced him to Amway. Pankaj joined the business in the year 1998. Amway changed my life. Amway made me who I am today. It gave me recognition and a way to serve mankind through the products, affirms Pankaj. Today my team has 4 lakh members working in it and generating massive turnovers every year, reveals Pankaj.

In life, I am grateful to have mentors like Sudha Kapoor Ma'am, Sumit Bahadur Sir, and Tanya Bhadur Ma'am from the Amway community who had extended constant support. Well, it is rightly said that behind every successful man, there is a woman. In my case, this holds true. Amita (native of Dehradun), my wife showed immense faith in me from the very beginning. She would earn money and run the house while I was struggling as an actor, says Pankaj. My wife and my children (daughter Aashi and son Ayushmaan) are my pillars of strength.

Strong determination, perseverance, and the ability to accept failures are important traits required to achieve success, this is Pankaj’s advice to the younger generation who dream to achieve something big in life.