Golden age of Indian Railways is approaching: CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Aug: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present at the Harrawala Railway Station on the occasion of the foundation stone laying in virtual mode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations.

The redevelopment of the 508 railway stations across the country is being done under the AMRUT Bharat Railway Station Scheme. These 508 railway stations are to be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 24,470 crores in 27 states and union territories. These railway stations include three railway stations of Uttarakhand – Harrawala, Roorkee and Lalkuan. Amrit Bharat railway stations will be equipped with world-class facilities along with modern facilities for passengers. The design of the station building will reflect the local culture, heritage and architecture.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Modi for laying the foundation stones for the redevelopment of the three railway stations in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that, in the last nine years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, work has been done at a very fast pace in the railway sector.

“We are moving towards the golden age of Indian Railways,” he declared. “The Indian Railways are being prepared to meet the aspirations of New India and the expectations of a self-reliant India.”

He added that, on the one hand, Indian Railways have been made safer than before by eliminating unmanned level crossings from broad gauge rail lines, and on the other hand, the speed of trains has also increased more than ever. And as a symbol of modernity and self-reliance, made in India trains like Vande Bharat are becoming a part of the rail network. At present, the work of connecting the untouched parts of the country with the rail network is also going on at a fast pace. The work of electrification of railway lines is also being done with speed for the first time. Till 2014, 1350 km of railway line were electrified but, since 2014, this figure has reached 6,565 km. In 2014, 1561 km of railway tracks were laid in the country, which has become 5243 km now.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the dream of taking trains to the mountains of Uttarakhand is going to come true. Work on the Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line is going on at a fast pace. Infrastructure is being strengthened not only in railways but also in other sectors at unprecedented pace. Today railways are getting modern, facilities are being made world-class and railway stations are being developed with modern vision.

Cabinet Minister Premchand Aggarwal, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, MLAs Khajan Das, Brij Bhushan Gairola, Savita Kapoor, Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bharatwan and officials of the Indian Railways were also present on the occasion.