Good decision to withdraw cases against youth: Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Mar: The BJP today termed the CM’s announcement on withdrawing the cases filed against the youth during the unemployment movement as a great and welcome step.

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said today that this is a great decision in the interest of the youth. This incident was unfortunate, but it is good that the cases are going to be withdrawn against the youth.

Chauhan alleged that Congress is indulging in self-serving politics by using the youth of the state as pawns. On the other hand, the young Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has taken many tough decisions keeping in view the interest of the youth and the unemployed. The future of the youth will be safe by ensuring totally transparent recruitment and, in future, no one will be able to rob them of their rights. The BJP leader said that the stringent anti-copying law implemented in the state is an example for other states of the country as well. However, parties like Congress are not able to digest this achievement and have resorted to protests to cover up their misdeeds. The CM has taken a very serious note of the scams without looking at the time limit and has sent the accused behind the bars. It was his moral courage and steadfast adherence to the policy of zero tolerance against corruption that he has been able to act against the copying mafia with an iron hand.

Chauhan said that, in the budget passed yesterday in Gairsain, the government has made adequate provisions focusing on the youth. Today, examinations are being conducted with full transparency and timeliness. Three recruitment examinations have been successfully conducted after implementing the new law. Other examinations are being conducted as per the ongoing calendar. The resolve to make all competitive examinations copy-free is now beginning to bear fruit.

Chauhan claimed that the government is living up to all the promises. In this, the committee constituted for Uniform Civil Code is preparing the draft by taking suggestions from public representatives, various organisations, institutions, common people, etc. Other states are also following suit. The government has also made a strict anti-conversion law. In order to give proper representation to the women of the state in government jobs, the government has decided to give horizontal reservation of 30 percent to the women in government jobs. He also claimed that there has been a qualitative improvement in the work culture through reforms like 10 percent reservation for state agitationists, bringing in Apni Sarkar portal, e-office, CM helpline. The Government has launched Corruption Complaint app 1064 to curb corruption. Serious action is being taken on the complaints received through this app. Ayushman cards have been made for more than 46 lakh persons.