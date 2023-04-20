Good governance is at heart of CPA’s mission: Speaker Ritu K Bhushan

By Our Staff Reporter

GIBRALTAR, 19 Apr: On the second day of the mid-year Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee meeting held at Sanborn Hotel in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan represented the India region.

The two-day meeting of the CPA Executive Committee was convened by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Gibraltar Branch, in which executive members from various countries participated.

During the meeting, Lok Sabha MP Uday Pratap Singh and Ritu Khanduri Bhushan presented a memento of the Parliament of India to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Secretary General Stephen Twing. He praised the Brahmakamal hill cap worn by Khanduri. He said that the members representing the India region expressed their opinion very frankly and discussed all the subjects at the meeting with due seriousness.

The purpose of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is to promote knowledge of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy with special reference to the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Khanduri said that good governance is at the heart of CPA’s mission and, therefore, the two-day meeting focused deeply on transparency, accountability, financial oversight and overall audit processes in CPA, as well as CPA’s commitment to responsible and effective governance.

The CPA Executive Committee consists of 38 members from Africa; Asia; Australia; the British Isles and the Mediterranean; Canada; the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic; India; the Pacific; representing the South-East Asia regions.

The meeting was also attended by Lok Sabha member Uday Pratap Singh, Director, Lok Sabha, Dr Yumnam Arun Kumar, Liaison Officer, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Saifuddin MA, and Assam Assembly Speaker Vishwajit Daimary.