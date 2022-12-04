Good Samaritans who helped the injured in road accidents rewarded

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Dec: Under the Good Samaritans Scheme, the local people who saved those injured in the bus accident in Dhumakot area of Pauri Garhwal were honoured with a total cash prize of Rs 85,000 and a citation.

It may be noted that on October 04, near Simdi village under Dhumakot police station area of ​​Pauri Garhwal district, a procession bus fell into a deep gorge; as a result 34 people died and 19 were injured . In this difficult situation, the local people (Janardan Prasad Joshi, Rajesh Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Dinesh Singh Rawat, Jitendra Singh, Sandeep Singh, Ashish Joshi and Pravendra Singh) cooperated a lot with the police in the relief, search and rescue work.

On this occasion Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police said that road safety is very important for us. In Uttarakhand itself, every year we lose 1000 lives in road accidents . In the entire country, this figure is about 1.5 lakh, which is a huge number. The Central Government and the State Government are very serious about this. The Good Samaritans Scheme has been started by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, with the aim of reducing the loss of lives in road accidents , in which the good person/s ( Good Samaritans ) who help the injured in road accidents are rewarded . In this sequence, with the approval of the state government, the Good Samaritans Award Scheme has been started by the Uttarakhand Police, under which, if a person does any of the following tasks, the Uttarakhand Police gives that person a cash reward and a certificate.

“People are afraid to give information to the police thinking the police will ask many questions, but the most important of these is to save someone’s life, that’s why this scheme has been started. You guys are the first people in this state to get this award and you all have done very well. We are grateful to all of you for taking the risk and doing such great work,” he said.

On this occasion, Additional Director General of Police, PAC: PVK Prasad, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law and Order: V Murugesan, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence and Security: AP Anshuman, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic: Mukhtar Mohsin, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Zone: Karan Singh Nagnyal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, P Renuka Devi, along with other officers were present.