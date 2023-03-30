Gov addresses Kumaon Varsity seminar on Geohazard Risk Assessment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) virtually addressed a seminar on “Geohazard Risk Assessment and Sustainable Development of Uttarakhand Himalayas” organised by Kumaon University on Wednesday.

Lt-General Singh said that the geographical conditions of Uttarakhand are very sensitive to disaster. There is a constant threat of landslides during monsoon due to soil erosion and seismic activities. He said that development is a necessity to become a progressive nation, but resources needed to be raised by which Uttarakhand could remain safe from such hazards. Proper standards needed to be followed at construction works in sensitive areas. It was important, first, to identify the danger, the second, to know the area of ​​impact and, the third and most important, government, society and private institutions should work together to deal with the problem.

The Governor said that there are immense possibilities of using hydropower and solar energy in Uttarakhand. By using them widely, greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels could be reduced. He said that promotion of eco-tourism and expansion of health services in Uttarakhand would not only boost the economy in the hilly areas but also ensure that the natural and cultural resources of the region are utilised to the maximum and generate employment opportunities. This would also help a lot in preventing migration.

The Governor added that attention should be paid to the comprehensive use of natural resources for development as well as infrastructure. A holistic and comprehensive approach is needed, which would include the dimensions of environment, society and economy.

Along with congratulating the Kumaon University for organising a brainstorming session on this important topic, he said that the state needs such discussions. The Governor said that the findings emerging from this session would definitely prove helpful for the prevention of disaster in the coming times.