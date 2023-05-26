Gov advises trainee officers to work with dedication

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 24 May: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited the Dr Raghunandan Singh Tolia Uttarakhand Academy of Administration, here, on Wednesday. On reaching the Academy, the Governor was welcomed by Director General BP Pandey and senior faculty officers.

During the visit, Lt-General Singh inaugurated the artificial climbing wall made by the Disaster Management Cell in the Academy. A short demo was also done by the trainers.

On this occasion, the Governor felicitated five faculty officers with shawls for their meritorious service at the Academy. The Governor was given a detailed presentation and information about various infrastructure and training activities of the Academy by the Director General.

The Governor announced a “Governor’s Trophy” for trainee officers in basic and service entry training programmes to be organised at the academy. This trophy will be awarded to the best trainee in basic and service entry training programmes organised every year.

Along with this, he announced to donate 108 books to the library of the academy.

On the occasion, the Governor addressed trainee officers and faculty of the Academy for the service-entry training and other programmes related to the Swachh Bharat Mission being organised at the Academy. The Governor told the officers that they should keep the trident of service, dedication and good governance at the centre of their thinking and thoughts. Officers should serve in a way that basic facilities can reach the person sitting at the end.

Lt-General Singh added that the officers should discharge their duties by imbibing the spirit of “Seva Parmo Dharma”. He said that officers and employees should try to serve the nation, society and people with self-discipline, self-control and strong will power, like Karmayogis.

He advised that all the officers must go into the field and listen to the problems of the common people and try to solve thier problems. Work should be made better by using technology effectively.

The Governor said that the Academy should strive to establish itself as one of the best in the country. He advised officers to brainstorm and find ways to eradicate corruption.