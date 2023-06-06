Gov attends 154th Founding Day of Sherwood College

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 5 Jun: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at the 154th Founding Day celebrations of Sherwood College, here, today. The Governor felicitated teachers and staff who have rendered continuous services in the school for decades. He honoured students who got the highest marks in various academic and non-academic activities.

Addressing the function, the Governor said that Sherwood, with a glorious history of 154 years, has been playing a major role in society and nation-building through education. To be part of a prestigious school like Sherwood is a privilege in itself. People educated from here have served the country with pride in various fields. He recalled that, be it Field Marshal Manekshaw, or the first Paramvir Chakra winner Major Somnath Sharma, many other names have made Sherwood School and the country proud.

He told the students that, after getting an education from the school, they should go on to contribute to the betterment of the country and society. It would play an important role in the 25 years of Amritkal, making the vision of Developed India, Vishwaguru India and Atmanirbhar India, come true. India is moving towards becoming a global power, and in this, the most important participation would be of the young generation.

He advised that, along with self-discipline, self-control and strong willpower, the students should also imbibe qualities like kindness and compassion. Education and learning are a continuous process and should be persisted with. He asked them never to forget their parents, teachers and true friends. He congratulated the principal, teachers and staff and said that they had developed this temple of education into a centre of all-round development for the students.

GOC, 51 Sub Area, Major General Rakesh Kumar Jha, an alumnus of the school, also expressed his views. School Principal Amandeep Sandhu along with school teachers, students and alumni were present on this occasion.