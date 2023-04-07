Gov attends Hanuman Janmotsav at Avdhoot Mandal Ashram

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Apr: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at the Shri Hanuman Janmotsav programme organised at Avdhoot Mandal Ashram, Haridwar, on Thursday.

On this occasion, he prayed to Hanuman in the Devlok Temple for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. The Governor unveiled the idols of Ganesh, Kuber and other deities in the temple.

Congratulating the people present on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, he said that Hanuman is the most accessible and beloved Lokdev. He is the wish-fulfiller of the devotees and the trouble-shooter. He is an ocean of strength, wisdom, learning, knowledge and virtues. People need to learn from his ideals as well as his might.

Lt-General Singh said that this divine temple of Hanuman located in Haridwar has become a centre of faith and reverence for all. He said that the temple was consecrated by Baba Hiradas and, since then, devotees come here because of their true faith and devotion. He appreciated that Mahamandaleshwar Swami Santoshanand is taking forward the service, spiritual practice and charitable works of Baba Hiradas. The Governor praised his service work and charity.

Acharya Balakrishna, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shankaranand Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Dr Santoshanand Dev, Mahant Raghumuni Maharaj and other dignitaries were present at the Hanuman Janmotsav ceremony.