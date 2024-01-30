Gov attends PPC at DIS, Riverside Campus

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jan: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the Prime Minister’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2024’ by watching its telecast at Doon International School, Riverside Campus, Paundha, on Monday.

The Governor said this programme develops a new perspective to look at examinations. He expressed the hope that, through this programme, the children as well as their parents and teachers would be able to get relief from the stress-free environment of examinations and their self-confidence would increase.

Addressing the children after the programme, the Governor said that Prime Minister has transformed the curiosity of children and the worries of teachers and parents into enthusiasm and provided solutions through his speeches. He said that the Prime Minister’s address has not only resolved the doubts of the students, their parents and teachers, but has also boosted their confidence. Instead of taking the examinations as a burden, children should take the examinations as a celebration. The Prime Minister had mentioned small things but they have great importance in life and change the course of one’s life.

Lt-General Singh told the students that every person has some unique talent and there is a need to recognise it. He said that they should not consider others as their competitors, rather, should compete with themselves.

“Use your strength to achieve the goals you have set in life,” he said, affirming that there is no substitute for hard work in life.

Also present were Secretary, School Education, Ravinath Raman, Additional Director of Comprehensive Education Mukul Kumar Sati, School Chairman DS Mann, Vice Chairman HS Mann, Founder Principal of the school N Mann, Director Sonika Mann and children from various schools.