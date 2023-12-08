Gov awards winners of ‘State Level Painting Competition’ for children

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) distributed awards, medals and certificates to 16 outstanding participants of the ‘State Level Painting Competition’ organised by the Uttarakhand State Child Welfare Council at an award distribution ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Wednesday.

Addressing the children, the Governor said, “If we work with determination, willpower and full dedication, then no one can stop us from being successful.

Congratulating the children on their brilliant paintings, he said there is no dearth of talent in the state. It needs every kind of support to move forward. He acknowledged that despite the challenges at their age, they had succeeded on the strength of their dedication, talent and passion, which is inspiring for all. He surprised everyone by congratulating the children with special needs in sign language.

The Governor also praised the tireless efforts of the teachers on the success of the children. He announced a prize of Rs 10,000, each, for the 16 outstanding participants children from all the groups.

Pushpa Manas, General Secretary of Uttarakhand State Child Welfare Council, said that, at the state level, a total of 102 children from 11 districts participated in this competition organised on various subjects on 5 December at the Uttarakhand Bal Bhawan. These included children with general and special needs. Four age groups were formed. In each group at the state level, Rs 5,000 were given to the first, Rs 3,000 to the second and Rs 2,000 to the third award winners, along with medals and certificates.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President of Uttarakhand State Child Welfare Council, Jagdish Babla, Vice President Madhu Beri and the children’s teachers were among those present.