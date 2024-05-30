Gov briefed on ‘Chardham Yatra Dashboard’, praises initiative

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 29 May: In order to make the Chardham Yatra smooth and effective in the state, the ITDA, operating under the Department of Information Technology, has prepared the “Chardham Yatra Dashboard”. The presentation of this dashboard was given by Director, ITDA, Nitika Khandelwal before the Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Wednesday through virtual medium.

This dashboard was created on 3 May to establish mutual coordination with various departments and to strengthen aspects related to the successful operation of the Yatra in the state, such as registration of pilgrims, screening, travel route status, better facilities for residential and basic necessities, providing health services to the pilgrims in time.

Instructions were given to the Director, ITDA, to create a digital Chardham dashboard for digital monitoring of the entire Yatra. In compliance with the above and under the guidance of the Governor, a modern real time monitoring Chardham Yatra dashboard was created.

In this initiative run by ITDA, in the first phase, important data has been integrated by including 9 major departments – Health, Animal Husbandry, Tourism, Disaster Management, UCADA, Regional Transport Office, Police, Public Works and Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation Limited. The said departments will make available the details/data related to their respective services to the dashboard in due course. This will include information on health check-up of pilgrims by the Health Department, real-time monitoring of people on the basis of health status, information on OPD patients, facility of referral through ambulance and helicopter in case of health emergency of the pilgrims. Screening of horses/mules by Animal Husbandry Department, tracking of insurance details and casualty reports, detailed mapping of road blocks on the Yatra route and timeline of reopening of the route by Public Works Department, availability of strategy and date-wise ticket booking data based on the movement of pilgrims by UCADA, status of Green Card Yatra Card and vehicle classification by Regional Transport Office, date-wise and Dham-wise number of movement of pilgrims by Tourism Department will be available. Aspects like information on the status of accommodation at the Dhams by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, monitoring of the travel route by Disaster Management Authority, deployment of SDRF and NDRF, weather forecast and IMD warnings along the travel route and traffic safety on the travel route by the Police department, etc., have been included in this dashboard.

Expressing confidence in the features of the dashboard, the Governor said that this state-of-the-art initiative will help decision-makers in streamlining the operation of the Yatra and in smooth travel of pilgrims visiting Devbhoomi. Appreciating the efforts of ITDA to establish collective coordination with various departments, the Governor said that the Chardham Yatra Dashboard will support the unwavering commitment to ensure the welfare of the pilgrims and a smooth spiritual journey through technology.