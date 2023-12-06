Gov briefed on preparations for Global Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Dec: State Secretary, Planning, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary, Industries, Vinay Shankar Pandey, and Director General, Industries, Rohit Meena met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday. They provided information about the preparations for the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit. It is expected that, on 8 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Summit in Dehradun.

The Governor said that this event is an important step towards realising the dream of a strong Uttarakhand and the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the third decade of the 21st century the decade of Uttarakhand.

The Governor added that this event would be a confluence of economy, ecology, ethics and employment. The goal of this event is the development of every section of Uttarakhand. Industrial investment would create new employment opportunities for the people and the GDP of the state would increase. Tax collection would also increase.

R Meenakshi Sundaram said that various focus areas have been identified which are Manufacturing, Tourism & Hospitality, Wellness & AYUSH, Health Care, Education, Energy and Real Estate. Along with amending the existing policies to attract investment in various sectors, new policies have also been determined which include Service Sector Policy, Logistics Policy, Customised Package System, Capex Subsidy, MSME Policy, Startup Policy, etc. Sundaram said that, while formulating the policies, those of other states have also been studied. Besides, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to formulate many policies which will benefit other states as well.

Vinay Shankar Pandey stated that, so far, the Global Investors’ Summit being organised to achieve the goal of “Strong Uttarakhand” has had meetings at various places in the country and abroad under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The road shows and meetings have received unprecedented response. More than 200 investable projects have been prepared by various departments for the Global Investment Summit and more than 6000 acres of land has been identified for grounding.

Rohit Meena informed the Governor that, as per the target set for the Global Investment Summit, MoUs worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been signed. Meena said that tourism, health, IT entrepreneurs have signed MoUs to invest in Uttarakhand. Agreements worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore will take place in this financial year itself, which is the biggest achievement of this event.

Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman and other officials of Raj Bhavan were also present at the meeting.