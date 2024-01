By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Jan: Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday. He presented a coffee table book based on the memories of the President’s recent visit to Uttarakhand, and his own book, ‘Aatma Ke Swar’.

On this occasion, the Governor invited the President to be the Chief Guest at a programme to be held in April on the occasion of completion of 125 years of the Raj Bhavan, Nainital.