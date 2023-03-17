Gov chairs 27th Executive Meet of UKSCCW

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Mar: The 27th Executive Meeting of the Uttarakhand State Council for Child Welfare was held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd).

The Governor said on the occasion that, instead of keeping the Child Welfare Council confined to the state headquarters, efforts would have to be made to conduct its activities more in the districts. Publicity needed to be done so that people get greater information about child welfare programmes and activities. He issued instructions to create the council’s website and social media accounts so that more people could connect with it. The Governor said that in order to make the Child Welfare Council more empowered, along with making maximum life members, the corporates should also be motivated to undertake CSR activities.

Singh added that more work needed to be done for the welfare and uplift of children. All round development of every child should be the aim of the council. No child should be deprived of good education, health and nutrition due to lack of resources. While protecting the interests of underprivileged children, every possible effort should be made to take them forward. He asked that work be done to find solutions to challenges such as child labour, child trafficking and sexual abuse. Along with education and health of girls, special attention should be paid to their safety and their orientation.

Apart from approving the proposed budget for 2023-24, the Governor gave his consent to other proposals. He also gave his consent for increase in the honorarium of the employees of the Council.

General Secretary Pushpa Manas also obtained confirmation and approval of the minutes of the 26th Executive Meeting. A brief report on the works and activities done by the Council in the last year was also presented.

Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava, Senior Vice President of Uttarakhand State Child Welfare Council, Jagdish Babla, Vice President Madhu Berry and Rakesh Oberoi, General Secretary Pushpa Manas, Treasurer Dr Asha Srivastava and various officials of the council, and members of the district executive were also present.