Gov, CM attend Janmashtami celebrations at Police Lines

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 6 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a cultural evening organised on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami at the Police Lines, here, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, devotional songs and dances based on Lord Krishna and Radha were presented by the artists. The Governor and the Chief Minister honoured the artists with mementos.

While extending best wishes on Janmashtami, Governor Singh said that Shri Krishna Janmotsav always brings enthusiasm, joy and inspiration. Lord Krishna’s character, personality and teachings show us the spiritual path and all should try to put his messages into practice in their lives.

Chief Minister Dhami also wished everyone a happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami and said that Lord Krishna had descended on this earth to establish religion, truth and justice and end unrighteousness, injustice and atrocities. The message of knowledge, action and bhakti yoga given by Lord Krishna through Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta has eternal relevance.

Former Chief Ministerand former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Chief Minister’s wife Geeta Dhami, DGP Ashok Kumar, DIG Dilip Singh Kunwar and others were present at the programme.