Gov, CM visit Gurdwara Nanakmatta Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Gurdwara Nanakmatta on Sunday. They offered prayers and swept the Gurdwara premises as karseva. They also had the prasad in the langar.

The President of the Gurdwara Committee and members presented saropas to the Governor and the Chief Minister.

On the occasion, the Governor said he was very happy to have got the privilege of having darshan at the Gurudwara. He said he was overwhelmed by the affection and blessings he had received.

He added, “As a soldier, I will fulfill the responsibility given to me by the President and Prime Minister.” He declared that the respect that he had been given was for every person of the Sikh community. He also emphasised that the lessons of simplicity, humility, compassion, service, etc., taught by Guru Nanak provided excellent guidance to all. He prayed to the “Sache Badshah” that he be able to devote every moment to the service of Uttarakhand, the holy land that has the Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Reetha Sahib and Nanakmatta Sahib.