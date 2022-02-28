Gov congratulates Alka Mittal on her appointment as CMD ONGC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: ONGC Chairperson Alka Mittal and Executive Director Vijay Raj called on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan on Monday. Governor Singh congratulated Alka Mittal on becoming the first woman chairperson of ONGC. The Governor said that this achievement of Mittal was a source of inspiration for women across the country. He also expressed hope that ONGC would achieve new heights of success under her leadership. On this occasion, he also appreciated the various social works being done by ONGC in the state.

The Governor further expressed hope that that ONGC would promote self-employment in the hill areas of Uttarakhand and work for environmental protection. There was a need to do a lot of work in the field of women empowerment and girl education in the state. The Governor said that big public corporations like ONGC could play an important role in cleaning the Himalayas, in rejuvenating the state's rivers, in beautifying and in preserving the state's cultural heritage.

Alka Mittal informed the Governor that self-employment was being promoted by ONGC in the state through promotion of beekeeping and various initiatives had also been taken towards environmental protection in the state.