Gov congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) has congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on her winning the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Singh said that every Indian is proud of her achievement. This would prove an inspiration for all the youth, especially the girls. The daughters of India made country proud at the international level with their dedication, hard work, confidence and courage in every field. “We are proud of our daughters,” he asserted.