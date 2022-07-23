Gov discusses ESM’s problems

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: A delegation of the Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen League met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan. Various issues related to facilities given to ex-servicemen, ECHS, CSD and pension, etc., were discussed.

The Governor said that Uttarakhand is a military oriented state and people from almost every house are serving the country. He said it is the collective responsibility of all to help each soldier and their dependants. Ex-servicemen also have various problems that need to be resolved. He said that the league should work in cooperation of the Sainik Welfare Department located in the districts so that the facilities available to the ex-servicemen are made available to them in a smooth and timely manner.

The Governor told the officers that the ex-servicemen will also have to ensure their participation in social responsibilities. They should play their part in important efforts like promoting homestays and organic agriculture in villages to check migration.

The office bearers of the Ex-Servicemen League informed the Governor about their various problems. The Governor assured all possible cooperation in this regard.

Among those present were Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen League President Major General ML Aswal (Retd), Col Shashi Pokhriyal (Retd), Maini Aswal, etc.