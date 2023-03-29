Gov emphasises multi-disciplinary approach against drug abuse

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Devanand, Assistant Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sub-Regional Office, gave a presentation on the activities of the agency before Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan Secretariat, here. He provided information about the measures being taken on prevention of narcotics trade in Uttarakhand.

Governor Singh said that consumption, storage and smuggling of narcotics are a challenge before the system. Along with the government, social organisations also have a big role in its prevention. There is a need for all people to unite and form a mass movement against drug abuse.

He said that, from time to time, the Bureau should organise awareness programmes for children in schools, colleges and universities about the consequences of drug abuse. It is necessary to prevent the youth, in particular, from falling prey to drugs. Drug addiction not only affects the addicts but also harms the entire family and society. He said that the agency should make joint efforts with the police to root out the people involved in illegal drug trade.

Singh added that mass media, social media and artificial intelligence and other new technologies should be used for the identification and monitoring of illegal drugs. He asked the officers of the Bureau to coordinate with the line departments, while strengthening the intelligence network, while taking enforcement action from time to time.