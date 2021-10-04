Gov expresses grief at expedition deaths

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) expressed grief and extended sincere condolences to the Indian Navy and the families of Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari, Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti and MCPO II Hari Om, who lost their lives due to an avalanche during an expedition to Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand. The Governor prayed for strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. The Governor also prayed for the safe return of the remaining missing members.