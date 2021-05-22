Gov expresses grief at Sunderlal Bahuguna’s demise

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: Governor Baby Rani Maurya has conveyed her deepest sympathies on the demise of great environmentalist, freedom fighter and leader of the Chipko movement Sunderlal Bahuguna.

In her message, the Governor said, “Our prayers are with Shri Bahugunaji’s family and well wishers. I wish them strength and fortitude to face this loss. Contribution of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna in the field of environmental conservation will never be forgotten. His demise is an irreparable loss to the nation and the world. His life and thoughts dedicated to environmental conservation will inspire environmentalists always.”