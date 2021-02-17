Gov extends Basant Panchmi greetings

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: Governor Baby Rani Maurya has

extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Basant Panchmi. In her message, Governor Maurya said that Basant Panchmi involves worship of Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom and knowledge. Basant Panchmi highlights the beauty and importance of Mother Nature. It is a new beginning with a new season. Saving trees,

conserving water and natural resources is necessary to retain the beauty of nature. Environmental conservation is a necessary part of the culture of Uttarakhand.