Gov extends Independence Day greetings, reiterates resolve to take state forward

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 14 Aug: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) has extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the country and the state on Independence Day. In his message released on the eve of Independence Day, the Governor recalled the known and unknown fighters of the freedom struggle and said that it was due to their sacrifice that the dream of an independent India came true. He said that great freedom fighters made their supreme sacrifice for the freedom and security of the country, which can never be forgotten.

Governor Singh said that the enthusiasm that is being seen in every person for the progress and development of the country during the “Amrit Mahotsav of Independence” and Amrit Kaal is special.

Appealing to the people of the state, the Governor said, “On this occasion, let us all take a resolution to contribute our best for the progress and development of the country and the state. This effort will be our true tribute to the heroes of freedom.”

He said that India has strongly faced all the challenges in these 76 years of independence and is poised to become the third largest economy in the world. India has also made unprecedented progress in the field of infrastructure. Today, world-class national and state highways are reducing the distance between destinations as well as increasing connectivity of the supply chain. India is becoming a global hub in the field of manufacturing. It is also fast emerging in military and defence manufacturing.

Lt General Singh reminded that India has resolved to become a developed nation by 2047. “We have some responsibilities to achieve this goal in the coming 24 years of Amrit Kaal and we also have some responsibilities towards the coming generation. India has always supported sustainable development. In our journey to become a developed nation, we believe in meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising on the needs of future generations.”

He added that environmental balance is the most important need of today. India has always given respect to nature like gods. As the President of the G-20 conference, the theme of One Earth, One Family and One Future and through the motto of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, it has given a message to the whole world that the Upanishads, Vedas and ancient literature are the storehouse of knowledge.

The Governor emphasised that, despite the adverse geographical conditions, Uttarakhand is also marching ahead on the path of continuous progress with resolve. Uttarakhand has established a separate identity for Devbhoomi by successfully organising 3 conferences of the G-20. He said that, along with the successful operation of the Char Dham Yatra and Kanwad Yatra in Uttarakhand, continuous work is going on to make the yatras even more easy and convenient in the future with the construction of infrastructure, connectivity and rail routes.

He said that to make the memories of the brave martyrs everlasting, a grand and patriotic military memorial is being constructed here as the Fifth Dham. The youth are being encouraged through various self-employment schemes in the hills so that the problem of migration can be stopped. Continuous efforts are being made by the government to strengthen agriculture, organic farming and horticulture.

He added that there are endless possibilities in new technologies, AI, space, cyber, quantum and robotics. Efforts to further strengthen the reach in these areas are needed. Despite the adverse geographical conditions, women are playing an important role in nation-building. Special attention needed to be paid to the skill development of women and youth.

The national flag will be hoisted by Governor Singh at 9 a.m. at the Raj Bhavan, here, tomorrow.