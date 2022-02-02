Gov felicitates NCC Cadets

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said that the current number of forty thousand NCC cadets in Uttarakhand should be increased to seventy thousand. More students in the schools and colleges, especially girls, should be motivated to join NCC.

The Governor said this at the felicitation at the Raj Bhawan here, today, of NCC Cadets who participated in the Republic Day Celebrations in New Delhi.

Congratulating the cadets on getting the third place at the parade, Governor said that participating in the RDC Camp and Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day was a matter of great honour and pride. Addressing the cadets, Governor Singh said that there is no devotion like patriotism. There is no love like love for the nation. Neither is there any service like service to the nation. Jai Hind, the Tricolor and nation first should be the goal of the youth.

“Today and tomorrow are dependent on your ability, determination and loyalty. The youth is the strength of the country,” he declared.