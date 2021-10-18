Gov felicitates successful civil services candidates

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in a programme organised by an IAS coaching institute in New Delhi on Sunday. The Governor felicitated successful civil services candidates on the occasion. Addressing the gathering on the occasion Lt Gen Singh said that these successful candidates were a source of inspiration for others. They would contribute to making India the best nation and write a new chapter of development in the country through the civil services. The family, society and the nation had many expectations from the youth. He said that honest, committed and youth coming from weaker sections of society should join the civil services in increasing numbers. He exhorted that officers should work in the larger interest of the poor and weaker sections. He expressed gratitude that he had got the opportunity serve as Governor of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Being a soldier, he felt even more as blessed as Uttarakhand contributes 18 percent to the defence services. The state was the inspiration for the country and the world. He wanted more youth from Uttarakhand to participate in prestigious examinations like UPSC and be successful. The Governor appreciated the vision and mission of the institute’s founder, Santosh Taneja. Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, Dattatreya Hosbo and others were present also present on the occasion.