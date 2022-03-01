Gov flags off ‘Atulya Ganga Cyclothon’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said today that it is the sacred duty and moral responsibility of every Indian to hand over clean water resources to the future generations. He said this at the flagging off of the ‘Atulya Ganga Cyclothon 2022’ from Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The Atulya Ganga Cyclothon 2022 is a campaign to create awareness on rejuvenating the Ganga. Under this campaign, 1000 ex-servicemen led by Lt Gen Alok Kler (Retd) will give the message of cleanliness and rejuvenation of the Ganga to the people by cycling from Gangotri in Uttarakhand to Gangasagar in Bay of Bengal. This campaign will be held from 2 March to 2 April.

Addressing the ex-servicemen associated with the campaign, Governor Singh said the environment is facing an unprecedented crisis due to global warming and pollution. Water pollution is particularly a big challenge. India’s water quality index is ranked at 120, which is a matter of great concern. The youth would have to take the initiative to save humanity from water pollution.

The Governor added that this cycling campaign from Gangotri to Gangasagar would inspire lakhs of youth to rejuvenate the rivers. It would also obtain an accurate assessment of pollution. Planting of trees would also be undertaken. People needed to be made aware of the ill-effects of plastic on the Ganga.

Present on this occasion were Lt Gen Anil Puri (Retd), Brig Vikas Rohela (Retd), Brig Narendra Charag (Retd), Brig Jayachandran (Retd), Col Amit Bisht (Retd), Lt Gen Jitendra Krishania (Retd) and a large number of ex-servicemen.