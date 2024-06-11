Gov flags off ‘Away All Boats’ competition

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Nainital, 10 Jun: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Monday flagged off the “Away All Boats” competition organised by NCC Group Headquarters, Nainital, at Naini Lake.

The Governor sailed in a boat and watched this competition. He awarded the winning sailors of this competition.

On this occasion, the Governor said that the way the NCC presented an example of its preparation, training and coordination was commendable. He said that “Away All Boats” is important for national security and omaritime strength and inspires to be ready for the challenge at all times.

The Governor added that the way the girls of NCC demonstrated their potential shows their unlimited talent. He said that NCC has kept alive the spirit of discipline, dedication and service to the country. He said that NCC is doing excellent work in Uttarakhand and the training, discipline and passion of the cadets here is of high level.

On this occasion, the Governor also felicitated the NCC cadets and the headquarters staff.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Commodore Bal Rajesh Singh, Group Commander Lt Colonel Rohitash Panwar, Colonel Rajesh Kaushik, Commander S Nagarajan, Lt Colonel BS Khandka, Chief Administrative Officer Harish Singh, BK Ghildiyal, Jaya Negi, Israr Bux, Vivek Singh, Mayank Dimri, Rajendra Rawat, Prem Singh, Rakesh Joshi and other personnel and cadets were present on the occasion.